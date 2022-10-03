Home / Trending / Juhi Parmar posts video with daughter as they do Garba dance in sneakers. Watch

Juhi Parmar posts video with daughter as they do Garba dance in sneakers. Watch

trending
Updated on Oct 03, 2022 06:02 PM IST

Actor Juhi Parmar and her daughter Samairra can be seen doing Garba in ghagra choli and sneakers in this Instagram video.

Juhi Parmar and her daughter Sameera do Garba in sneakers.&nbsp;(Instagram/@juhiparmar)
Juhi Parmar and her daughter Sameera do Garba in sneakers. (Instagram/@juhiparmar)
BySohini Sengupta

Actor Juhi Parmar often takes to her Instagram page to share different kinds of photos and videos, many of which happen to be with her sweet little daughter - Samairra. Recently, on the occasion of Navratri, she has taken to her page in order to post a video of her and her little one doing some Garba dance in full festive spirits and bright smiles. The duo can be seen dressed in lovely ghagra cholis and the twist in this video is that they can also be seen wearing sneakers. As this is not exactly the norm, the actor has also shared a write-up as part of the caption that speaks about why she has chosen this particular kind of footwear for both herself and her daughter.

“The time of colours, of traditional outfits, of dance and so much more….Sammy and I are giving this Navratri a little twist by keeping our comfort in check, sneakers and Garba, that’s quite a combination! Enjoy the festive season coming up and dance away!” reads the caption. This dance video has been shared on Parmar’s official page where she has over seven lakh followers.

Watch the video right here:

This video was posted on September 25 and has already received over 39,000 likes.

"Wonderful dance," wrote a user on Instagram. "You give positive vibes to us ma'am," said a second. "All-time favourite," said a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
juhi parmar viral video viral dance navratri instagram + 4 more
juhi parmar viral video viral dance navratri instagram + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out