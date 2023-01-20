Jung Kook 'dancing' to this popular Punjabi song might make you groove too. Watc

K-pop sensation BTS has taken over the world. Their music has captured the hearts of many people. If you ask a BTS fan about their favourite songs by the band, chances are they might not be able to pinpoint it to only one song. Not only that, but many people also enjoy watching their choreographies too. The band's choreographies are simply amazing. So, if you are also a BTS fan and love their dances, you cannot miss out on this video of Jung Kook' grooving' to a popular Punjabi song.

In an edit made by Instagram Jimin's Jam, you can see Jung Kook 'dancing' to Waltham Swag Ni by Navv Inder. The song has been edited to a video of Jung Kook grooving. The singer's steps match well with the song.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared a few months ago. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by more than one lakh people and has received several comments.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "Definitely me doing same dance like him on this song." A second person added, "Bro matches well with Indian songs." "Yall just imagine him with a kala kurta and rolled to sleeves and then vibing," said a third.