Kapil Dev pins stripes on IndiGo’s new pilot: ‘Becoming a captain is no small feat’

Former Indian cricket team captain and World Cup winner Kapil Dev turned an ordinary flight into a memorable one when he was invited to pin the stripes on a newly promoted IndiGo pilot inside the aircraft. The special moment, captured and shared by IndiGo’s official account on X, showed Kapil Dev placing the captain’s stripes on the uniform of Captain Priyanka. Kapil Dev pinned stripes on an IndiGo pilot inside the aircraft.(X/@IndiGo6E)

The airline captioned the post with the words, “Becoming a Captain is no small feat and having Mr. Kapil Dev pin her stripes made Captain Priyanka’s achievement a moment she’ll always treasure. There’s indeed no better way to say Hello, Captain! #goIndiGo.”

The post has since gathered more than 9,000 views and attracted several warm reactions from passengers and cricket fans alike.

Take a look here at the post:

Internet reacts

One user recalled being on the same flight and wrote, “This was the Goa to Delhi flight on 26th September. I was on board and even saw Kapil sir arrive at Delhi airport.” Another praised the gesture, saying, “From a winning captain to a new captain!”

For many, the symbolism of one captain honouring another carried an emotional weight. A social media user commented, “Quite remarkable! Best wishes to Priyanka!” while another added, “Excellent. Congratulations and best wishes to the new crew.”

One response described the moment as, “Lifetime memories,” while another admired the gesture as “a truly beautiful.”

Messages of congratulations for Captain Priyanka continued to pour in, with one user simply writing, “Congratulations to Priyanka.”