Karan Goel to Aman Gupta: DPS RK Puram alumni are leading some of India and Silicon Valley's biggest startups

In recent years, Delhi Public School, RK Puram, has emerged as one of the country’s most influential breeding grounds for entrepreneurs, with several of its alumni founding companies collectively valued in the billions. From e-commerce and consumer tech to AI research and venture capital, alumni from the school are now leading some of the most prominent ventures in India and Silicon Valley. Here’s a look at the major companies built by DPS RK Puram graduates.(File)

Here’s a look at the major companies built by DPS RK Puram graduates:

Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, co-founders of Snapdeal

Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal co-founded Snapdeal in 2010. Both are DPS RK Puram alumni, with Bahl later studying at the University of Pennsylvania and Bansal at IIT Delhi. Snapdeal went on to become a unicorn and remains one of India’s most recognised e-commerce platforms.

Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of Sugar Cosmetics

Vineeta Singh, also a DPS RKP alumna and an IIT Madras graduate, co-founded Sugar Cosmetics in 2012. The company has grown into one of India’s most successful direct-to-consumer beauty brands and has made Singh a prominent face in India’s consumer startup ecosystem.

Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAT

Aman Gupta, another alumni success story, co-founded boAt in 2016. The company has since become one of India’s largest audio wearables brands. boAt’s affordable and youth-focused positioning helped it dominate the market.

Karan Goel, CEO and founder of Cartesia

In the AI space, Cartesia, co-founded by DPS RK Puram alumnus Karan Goel, is gaining global attention for its work in real-time voice models. Goel recently announced that his firm raised $100 million from top-tier investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Index Ventures, Lightspeed and NVIDIA.

Aditya Grover, co-founder of Inception Labs

Another tech-led success from the school is Inception Labs, co-founded in 2024 by Aditya Grover. Like Karan Goel, Grover also studied at IIT Delhi before completing his PhD at Stanford University.

Karanveer Mohan, co-founder of General Catalyst CVF

In venture capital, DPS RKP alumnus Karanveer Mohan co-founded General Catalyst CVF, which backs high-growth startups across multiple sectors.

Tanay Kothari, CEO and co-founder of Wispr Flow

Wispr Flow, founded in 2021 by DPS RK Puram alumnus Tanay Kothari, is revolutionising AI voice dictation technology. The startup is addressing the growing demand for accurate, efficient voice-to-text solutions in an increasingly mobile-first world.

Shubham Goel, co-founder of Affinity.co

Affinity, co-founded by another DPS RKP alumnus Shubham Goel in 2017, builds CRM and relationship intelligence tools widely used by venture capital firms, investment banks, and consulting firms worldwide. Like others, Goel went on to study at Stanford University, graduating in Computer Science.

Abhishek Chandra, CEO and co-founder Recora

In the healthtech space, Recora was founded by Abhishek Chandra, a DPS RKP alumna and Yale graduate. The firm focuses on cardiac care and digital health solutions.

The growth of these ventures highlights how DPS RK Puram has become a major source of startup founders. Similarly, Hyderabad Public School has produced some of the world’s top CEOs, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga.