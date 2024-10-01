Kareena Kapoor’s die-hard fan shares pics he clicked with her over 9 years, shows his ‘Bebo’ tattoo

Fans often go to great lengths to express their admiration and devotion for their beloved celebrities. A video of one such fan has taken social media by storm. Veerender Singh, whose profile says he is a “die-hard fan of Kareena Kapoor,” shared a clip capturing the pictures he has taken with her for over nine years. One of the photos also shows him with a tattoo of the actor’s nickname. Two pictures clicked by a die-hard fan of Kareena Kapoor, one in 2014 and another in 2023. (Instagram/@iamveeruking)

“My journey with Kareena Kapoor - 08/08/14 To 08/11/2023. My photos, videos and selfies,” Singh wrote alongside his video. His clip, a montage of various photos, shows him posing with the actor in various instances. In one of the pictures, Saif Ali Khan also makes an appearance.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The video has gone viral with over 7.3 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post various comments, including a reaction from Orry.

What did Orry say?

Reacting to the video, Orry wrote, “It's so nice to see your growth and progress over the years.” He concluded his comment with a heart emoticon.

How did others react?

“You tattooed her name on your arms” asked an individual, adding several question marks to their remark. Another commented, “Such a real fan.”

A third posted, “You have met her so many times. I am still waiting for my first chance. Lucky you.” A fourth wrote, “This is so cute.”

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film The Buckingham Murders. In this one-and-a-half-hour Hansal Mehta film, she plays a detective grappling with personal tragedy. The murder mystery earned ₹1.15 crore on day 1, which dipped to ₹23 lakh by day 7.

What are your thoughts on this video of Kareena Kapoor’s die-hard fan?