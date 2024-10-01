Kareena Kapoor’s die-hard fan shares pics he clicked with her over 9 years, shows his ‘Bebo’ tattoo
A montage of various photographs shows a die-hard fan’s interaction with Kareena Kapoor over the last nine years. His video is viral.
Fans often go to great lengths to express their admiration and devotion for their beloved celebrities. A video of one such fan has taken social media by storm. Veerender Singh, whose profile says he is a “die-hard fan of Kareena Kapoor,” shared a clip capturing the pictures he has taken with her for over nine years. One of the photos also shows him with a tattoo of the actor’s nickname.
“My journey with Kareena Kapoor - 08/08/14 To 08/11/2023. My photos, videos and selfies,” Singh wrote alongside his video. His clip, a montage of various photos, shows him posing with the actor in various instances. In one of the pictures, Saif Ali Khan also makes an appearance.
Also Read: Fans defend Shah Rukh after man shares video of actor using teleprompter at IIFA: ‘Not a big deal’
Take a look at the viral video here:
The video has gone viral with over 7.3 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post various comments, including a reaction from Orry.
What did Orry say?
Reacting to the video, Orry wrote, “It's so nice to see your growth and progress over the years.” He concluded his comment with a heart emoticon.
How did others react?
“You tattooed her name on your arms” asked an individual, adding several question marks to their remark. Another commented, “Such a real fan.”
A third posted, “You have met her so many times. I am still waiting for my first chance. Lucky you.” A fourth wrote, “This is so cute.”
Also Read: Delhi influencer's fan steals gold jewellery worth lakhs, nabbed in Manali
Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film The Buckingham Murders. In this one-and-a-half-hour Hansal Mehta film, she plays a detective grappling with personal tragedy. The murder mystery earned ₹1.15 crore on day 1, which dipped to ₹23 lakh by day 7.
What are your thoughts on this video of Kareena Kapoor’s die-hard fan?