Karnataka bodybuilder flaunts muscles in bridal photoshoot, internet impressed

Karnataka-based bodybuilder and fitness trainer has grabbed internet's attention after sharing a video of herself in a bridal look. While many initially believed she had tied the knot, it was later revealed that the viral moment was merely a photoshoot. Karnataka bodybuilder Chitra Purushotham stunned social media with her bridal photoshoot.(Instagram/chitra_purushotham)

In the now-viral clip, Chitra Purushotham elegantly fuses fitness and tradition, donning a striking yellow and blue Kanjivaram saree. She made a bold fashion statement by skipping a blouse, allowing her chiselled physique to be on full display. Completing her bridal look, she adorned herself with gold jewellery, including a kamar bandh, maang tikka, earrings, and bangles. Her makeup featured winged eyeliner and deep red lipstick, while her neatly plaited hair was embellished with fragrant jasmine flowers.

Watch the clip here:

Here's how the internet reacted:

Sharing the video on Instagram, Purushotham captioned it, “Mindset is everything”—a phrase that seemingly resonates with her followers. The post has amassed a staggering 7.5 million views, drawing immense attention and admiration from users.

Social media users flooded the comments with admiration and awe. One user wrote, “Strength and beauty in perfect harmony—absolutely stunning!” Another commented, “A bride like no other! This is empowerment at its finest.” A third added, “You’ve redefined elegance. Who says muscles and grace can’t go together?”

While many praised her unique look, some expressed surprise, with one saying, “I genuinely thought this was a wedding announcement! You rocked it.” Others appreciated her confidence, with a user noting, “This is proof that a woman can be both powerful and graceful at the same time.” Another admirer commented, “Absolutely breathtaking! Your confidence is unmatched.”

A decorated fitness champion

With 138,000 followers on Instagram, Chitra Purushotham has competed in and won several pageants, including Miss India Fitness & Wellness, Miss South India, and Miss Karnataka.