Karwa Chauth photo: 7 Gemini Nano Banana prompts for ultra-romantic pics

Google Gemini Nano Banana pictures have become the latest social media trend this festival season. People are using the AI tool to create gorgeous Karwa Chauth portraits, whether in Bollywood-style shots or classic moonlight scenes. A Karwa Chauth photo created using Google Gemini Nano Banana. (Google Gemini Nano Banana)

Here are seven prompts you can use to create the perfect visual:

Prompt 1: “A beautifully composed image of a woman in a rich red saree, her intricate mehndi-adorned hands holding a brass karwa (water pot). Her husband is smiling while standing beside her. Dreamy, soft focus background.”

Prompt 2: “A heartwarming, candid shot of an Indian couple, relaxed and joyful, sharing a laugh together immediately after breaking their fast. They are seated in a cozy, festively decorated indoor setting, sharing a sweet. Their genuine happiness is palpable.”

Prompt 3: “An intimate, soft-focus portrait of a husband whispering a sweet promise or word of affection into his wife's ear. She is smiling softly, her eyes closed in contentment. Golden hour light bathes their faces, highlighting their romantic connection during Karwa Chauth.”

Prompt 4: “A close-up of a woman's hands, adorned with exquisite mehndi and bangles, gently cupping a brightly lit clay diya. Her husband's hand is softly resting over hers, symbolising protection and shared devotion. Shallow depth of field, warm, glowing light.”

Prompt 5: “A joyous, slightly whimsical image of the couple gently dancing or twirling under the bright Karwa Chauth moon. The wife's lehenga swirls gracefully. Capture movement and exuberance.”

Prompt 6: “An Indian couple seated on a beautifully decorated traditional swing (jhoola) under a canopy of fairy lights. Their hands are clasped together, and they are looking up at the moon during Karwa Chauth. Whimsical, joyful, and romantic.”

Prompt 7: “An Indian couple under a magnificent archway draped with fresh red roses and white jasmine. The wife is looking up with the sieve, the husband's gaze is fixed on her. Lush floral details, romantic lighting.”

How to make the prompts more personalised?

A user can add specific styles for the visuals, such as "cinematic," "photorealistic," "dreamy," "oil painting," and more. The user can also provide details about lighting, camera angle, and colour palette.