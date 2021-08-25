Keeper acts as orphaned baby elephant’s ‘surrogate mother’. Watch

The videos that showcase interactions between human and animals often leave people emotional. Case in point, this video showcasing a keeper acting as an orphaned baby elephant’s ‘surrogate mother’. There is a possibility that the amazing video will leave you saying ‘aww’ too.

The clip was shared on Twitter by Sheldrick Wildlife. “Acting as surrogate mothers is just one of the ways we help orphaned #elephants after losing their natal mother and family. So they can one day return back to the wild,” they wrote while sharing the video. In the concluding line, the organization also added a link inviting people to adopt the orphaned elephants.

Take a look at the super sweet clip:

The video, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered more than 5,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated over 1,200 likes. People had a lot to say about the adorable video.

“The beautiful keepers in their green coats gladden my heart. I can’t even imagine how happy they make their elephant charges. Thank you for this,” wrote a Twitter user. “That is so beautiful,” shared another. “Just wonderful,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the clip?

