Keepers pamper black rhino with a mud bath, video is absolutely adorable
The image shows a black rhino named Apollo enjoying mud bath.(Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)
trending

Keepers pamper black rhino with a mud bath, video is absolutely adorable

The clip shows the two keepers putting mud on the rhino as it patiently enjoys the pampering session.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 11:09 PM IST

If you are someone who likes seeing adorable videos of animals, then here is a clip which will put a smile on your face. Shared on Sheldrick Wildlife’s official Twitter handle, the video shows keepers of a black rhino named Apollo pampering him.

“While orphaned black rhino Apollo is more than capable of coating himself in mud, our pampered boy enjoys the indulgence all the same! His Keepers are happy to oblige while he's still a junior so that he saves his energy for daily lessons in foraging,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The clip shows the two keepers putting mud on the animal as it patiently enjoys the pampering session. At one point he even rolls over to let the keepers put some mud on his stomach. Texts appearing on the screen further explain more about how Apollo enjoys this activity with his keepers.

Take a look at the super sweet video:

Since being posted a little over an hour ago, the video has gathered more than 2,600 likes – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“He's glorious and his care givers are marvelous,” wrote a Twitter user. “That’s me boy, nothing but the best,” shared another. “This is beautiful,” said a third. “Spoiled rhino child,” joked a fourth.

What are your thoughts on Apollo’s pampering session video?

