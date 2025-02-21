Kerala firefighters impress the internet with their energetic dance moves. Wholesome video

A group of firefighters from the Kerala Fire and Rescue Service’s Kollengode division has captured the hearts of millions after a video of their energetic dance performance went viral. Shot inside their official fire service vehicle, the video showcases the crew members grooving to the upbeat track "Thinkale Poothinkale" from the popular movie Kalyanaraman. The lively performance, complete with smiles and energy, quickly became a hit on the internet. Kerala firefighters grooved to a popular song in viral video.(Instagram/thalathirinjavan007)

Spreading joy beyond duty

The video, shared by Instagram user Kevin Antony, is accompanied by the caption, "Relaxing moments after duty," perfectly capturing the crew’s light-hearted side after their demanding day. The video credits were given to Firefighter Rahul P.P., who has posted several other videos featuring his team dancing.

The video’s infectious energy resonated with viewers, rapidly accumulating nearly five million views in just five days. What makes this viral clip even more heartwarming is the way it showcases the bond and camaraderie among the team members, offering a rare glimpse into the personal lives of these everyday heroes.

A wave of positive reactions

The video has not only caught the attention of regular viewers but has also attracted praise from celebrities. Actor Antony Pepe expressed his admiration with a simple “Awesome,” while fellow actors Malavika Menon and Naila Usha also took to the comments to show their appreciation for the firefighters' fun-loving side.

The comment section was flooded with heartwarming reactions from users, with one saying, "This made my day! We need more of these positive vibes." Another commented, "These guys are true heroes, not just for fighting fires but also for spreading happiness!" A third user added, "Such a refreshing break from the usual fire service content. You’ve made us smile, thank you!"

Many also applauded the firefighters for showing that even the most challenging jobs could have moments of joy. "We often forget that firefighters are real people, and this video proves that even after saving lives, they can still have fun," wrote one viewer. Another user remarked, “This is exactly the kind of content we need to see more of – a perfect balance of work and play.”