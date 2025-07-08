Kerala influencer Diya Krishna's raw birth vlog gets millions of views, sparks mixed reactions

Malayalam actor and BJP leader Krishna Kumar's daughter, Diya Krishna, a popular influencer, is gaining attention online for her raw and unfiltered maternity vlog that documents the birth of her baby boy Diya Krishna filmed the birth journey at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram (Youtube/OzyTalkies)

Krishna filmed the birth journey at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram and, in the video, shared that she packed her makeup along with baby clothes so she could "look good" for her newborn.

"I packed my makeup set because I want to look trendy for my child. I don't want to be seen as a mother with pimples. Not that pimples are bad 'cause I look good even with them, but it's all for the extra confidence," she said.

However, her birth vlog caught many by surprise with its candid and emotional portrayal of childbirth. The video documents her final hours in the hospital leading up to delivery, surrounded by her family.

As she went into labour, Diya Krishna was supported not only by the medical team but also by her husband, Aswin Ganesh, who held her hand throughout. In visible pain, she cried out while her loved ones encouraged her to push through. The vlog also captured the powerful moment when her newborn was placed in her arms, bringing a wave of raw emotion.

Take a look at the video here:

The clip racked up over six million views in just three days, with many praising Diya for shedding light on the raw, unfiltered realities of childbirth unlike the picture-perfect version often seen online.

"I had been searching for a long time to understand how modern medicine handles childbirth. Unlike other family vlogs, this one includes treatment protocols which I was previously only familiar with through reading or hearing about it," said one user on X.

Reactions on Reddit were mixed. While some praised her for offering an intimate glimpse into maternity life, others accused her of turning childbirth into content.

"Lots of love and respect for Diya Krishna. I can only imagine how difficult the whole process of normal delivery would be for someone who has a phobia of all hospital-related things, including needles, even if she was on epidural. The mental trauma and anxiety a delivery creates in such people is much more long-lasting," said one user's post.

Another commented, "Doing videos every 10 hours, they are cashing in the opportunity like crazy."

Diya Krishna is one of the most popular content creators in Kerala. Her father, actor Krishna Kumar, was the BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram in the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election but lost.