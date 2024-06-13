Kerala University vice chancellor denies permission for Sunny Leone performance at engineering college: reports

The vice-chancellor of Kerala University has denied permission for a dance performance by Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, according to reports in Malayalam media. Sunny Leone has acted in films such as "Jism 2", "Jackpot", "Shootout at Wadala" and "Ragini MMS 2".

The show was to happen on the University College of Engineering campus in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Kerala University vice chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal instructed the registrar to ensure that the college university does not include Leone's show in the programme list, Manorama and Mathrubhumi reported.

In November last year, four students died and over 60 were injured in a stampede-like situation at a concert in Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

Sunny Leone, 43, will be a part of an upcoming Malayalam film. In April, she took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the muhurat ceremony on the sets- as she began shooting for the film.

“I'm so excited to be part of this amazing Malayalam film that I ended up burning my hands. Director: @pampally,” she captioned the post.

She has acted in Bollywood films such as “Jism 2”, “Jackpot”, “Shootout at Wadala”, and “Ragini MMS 2”.

Last year, she was seen in “Kennedy”, directed by Anurag Kashyap. She was featured alongside Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal.