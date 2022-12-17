Khloe Kardashian hearts video of kid with speech delay saying ‘love you’ to mom for the first time

An emotional video of a kid with speech delay saying ‘I love you’ to his mom for the first time is making people emotional on Instagram. Liked by many, the video also received a heart from Khloe Kardashian. The wonderful clip may leave you shedding happy tears too.

Instagram user and influencer Jayla posted the video that shows the interaction between her and her son. Alongside, she also added a descriptive caption to explain the importance of the moment.

“Sugar cookies with an extra cup of sugar thanks to Braylon. This was also a huge moment because I would pray for the day my son would randomly tell me he loved me due to his speech delay. I couldn’t help but cry. I also think he truly appreciated that I listened to him too and was thankful for the time and cookies lol. We went to look for all the ingredients together and he was so excited to make them! A lot of firsts today, might become our new tradition!” she wrote.

The video shows the duo preparing the ingredients. At one point, the kid says thank you to his mommy and as she hugs him, the little one goes on to say ‘I love you’ too.

Take a look at the video here to see how the mommy reacts.

The video was posted three days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has also gathered tons of comments from people.

Take a look at some of the comments that may very well convey your feelings about the video too:

“Not me crying like what?! What a sweet moment!!!” expressed an Instagram user. “Meltingggg,” commented another. “He wanted you to KNOW that he was communicating. That wasn’t a thank you for making cookies, that was a thank you for ALLLLLL THAT YOU ARE TO HIM!,” shared a third. “Nothing compares to this true love! And yes I’m crying. I know I’m not the only one either,” wrote a fourth.