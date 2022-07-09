Kid consoles little brother as he was crying during a ride. Watch sweet video

Having a brother is such a blessing as they are always protective of their younger siblings. It is heart-warming to watch videos that showcase the bond between brothers. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows how a 3-year-old boy sat next to his younger brother and consoled him during a ride. The video may make you go aww as it is so adorable.

The video was posted on the Instagram account themontefamily on June 17 and it has received more than 2.41 lakh views so far. “My 2-year-old wanted to sit by himself but started crying once the ride moved. So, the ride operator stopped the ride, and sat him with his brother instead. My 3-year-old consoled him and he stopped crying right away,” it is explained via texts on the video. The video shows the 2-year-old boy crying so the ride operator stopped the ride and sat him with his elder brother. The kid’s elder brother consoles him and he immediately stops crying. “My brother’s keeper,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 13,000 likes and several comments.

“Sweet of the operator. He gave it a try. Brave little guy,” commented an Instagram user. “What a great brother he is,” wrote another. “So cute. They look so much alike I mistook them for twins,” said a third. “Thank you ride operator they don’t always do that,” reads another comment.