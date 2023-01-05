Kid dances to Kamar Teri Left Right Hale with Ajay Hooda, video goes viral with 64 million views

A video of a kid shaking a leg with Haryanvi singer Ajay Hooda as he hums Kamar Teri Left Right Hale at an event has been wowing Internet users. The video, which has been doing the rounds on social media for over a week now, shows Ajay Hooda crouching down next to the kid while singing his song and grooving to the beats. The video has won people over, including the singer, who has shared the video on Instagram reels.

The video was posted on the Instagram account of this little girl Dishu Yadav with two heart emoticons in the caption. The now-viral video shows Dishu Yadav clad in a yellow dress and blue denim, dancing and lip-syncing to the famous Haryanvi song. As the video progresses, the singer comes close to her and grooves while humming his tune. And the duo’s astounding expressions and immaculate moves have won billions of hearts online.

The song Kamar Teri Left Right Hale was sung by singers Ajay Hooda and Sandeep Surila. It was released in 2022 under the album Ajay Hooda Blockbuster Songs.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on December 27, the video has received more than 64.6 million views and over 6.1 million likes. The share has also received a flurry of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

Rapper Maddy reacted to the video and wrote, “Ayy ayy ayyy.” “Ohh god , how sweet,” posted an individual. “Damnnn! Her expressions and dance,” wrote another. “So cute,” shared a third. Many in the comments dropped fire and love-struck emojis.

