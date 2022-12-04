Kid gets on stage to sing Pasoori with Aastha Gill, viral video wins hearts. Singer reacts too

A video of a kid trying to sing Pasoori with Aastha Gill during the singer’s event at Odisha has left people saying aww. Shared on Instagram by a blogger, the video shows the singer holding a mic in front of the little one and encouraging her to sing. The video has won people over and received comments from many, including the singer herself.

Content creator and Instagram user Sujit Kumar Sahoo wrote, “An amazing cutie little girl with the amazing @aasthagill [Aastha Gill],” while sharing the video. The clip opens to show the kid getting on the stage and the singer kneeling in front of her. They then start singing the song. The kid’s earnest efforts to pronounce the lyrics and sing make the video heartwarming to watch.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on November 21. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral and accumulated more than 1.6 million views. The share has further received tons of comments from people. Many wrote “Aww” or “Cute” to show their reactions.

While replying to the video, Aastha Gill shared, “Plz tell her I love her” along with a few heart emoticons. The original poster also replied to the singer’s comment. “Yeah ma’am! You are so sweet and so energetic. And you are really awesome. Love from our family and Odisha loves you. Meet us again and thank you so so much. Your comment on my reel. Yehi to ek bade kalakar ki asli pehechan hai. Kabhi socha nei tha app comment karoge. Really you made my day. Thank you so much. Lots of love and good wishes,” he added.