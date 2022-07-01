Kid hits ball with bat, dad gets it back without moving from his place. Viral video shows ingenious hack

A dad’s ingenious hack for retrieving a ball without moving from his place has gone crazy viral. Shared on Twitter, a video shows how the dad manages to play cricket with his son without moving even a single inch. There is a chance that the video will leave you impressed too.

The clip opens to show two kids standing while their father is seen sitting on a chair. He is seen holding a fishing rod with a ball hanging from it. Within moments, one of the kids hits the ball with a small bat. The dad then, quite skillfully, reels in the ball towards him. The video ends with the kid preparing for the next hit.

Twitter user who goes by Coach D posted the video on his personal handle. His bio says that he is the head coach for women’s golf team at University of Oregon.

Take a look at the video that may leave you impressed:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated tons of views. Till now, it has gathered nearly 14.5 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“As an avid fisherman and dad of a former softball playing daughter, this is simply priceless. Why can I never think of this? Love mom’s snicker behind the camera! And younger bro’s encouragement is amazing! Makes me giggle too,” posted a Twitter user. “New home setup,” joked another. “Real man of genius,” commented a third. “Brilliant. Wonder how he attached the ball without it coming off the line,” wondered a fourth. “That's a great idea. Kid has one hell of a swing. He steps into the ball, good batting stance, good technique with his swing. Either Dad is a coach, or the kid plays little league. Either way, good job Dad,” wrote a fifth.