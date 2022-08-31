Home / Trending / Kid mimics The Undertaker's famous move in restaurant, Internet hearts it

Kid mimics The Undertaker's famous move in restaurant, Internet hearts it

Published on Aug 31, 2022 12:33 PM IST

The video that shows a kid mimicing The Undertaker's famous move in the restaurant was shared on Instagram.

The image shows kid mimicing The Undertaker's famous move in the restaurant.
The image shows kid mimicing The Undertaker's famous move in the restaurant. (Instagram/@ro_knows_wrestling)
ByArfa Javaid

Most of us have watched WWE during childhood, and The Undertaker is among the most loved wrestlers ever produced by the company. While he retired from wrestling in 2020, fans still love to imitate his signature moves as if they are standing inside a ring. Just like this video shared on Instagram that shows a kid imitating The Undertaker's move.

The video was shared by an Instagram page dedicated to the kid who is a huge wrestling fan and goes by ro_knows_wrestling. The clip opens to show the kid standing on a chair wearing a mask with The Undertaker's face. As he raises his hands, the chef behind him sets the table on fire, giving it a more dramatic look. As the video progresses, the boy removes his mask and mimics the iconic line 'Rest in peace'. Towards the end, people are seen chanting 'Undertaker' while the boy stands on a chair with his arms up in the air.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared two days ago and has received more than 1.2 lakh views, over 6,500 likes, and several comments.

"Blowing up," commented an individual. "LEGEND!!!! lolol," posted another. "Outstanding performance Ro!!!!" expressed a third. "RO KNOWS!!!" shared a fourth.

