Kid plays football with dog in viral video, it will melt your heart

The internet is a treasure trove of heartwarming content that have the superpower to cheer us up and leave us with a smile. And a video going viral online is the latest addition to that list. It captures a kid and a dog playing with a football.

The video was shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, and it has since attracted eyeballs due to its sheer cuteness quotient. "Having fun together," read the caption written along with the video. In the video, one gets to see the kid playing football with the dog without a care in the world. And the dog's ball-handling skills may make you go aww and even prompt you to watch it repeatedly.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has raked up more than 9.1 lakh views and over 35,100 likes. The post has also prompted people to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

"The dog is more accurate with the passes than the kid is," posted a Twitter user. "Brilliant, they are having a wonderful time together. Enjoy," wrote another. "Dogs are truly amazing," shared a third. "Love it!!" expressed a fourth. "Too cute," commented a fifth.

