Kid’s energetic way of teaching classmates wows people. Watch

A kid’s energetic way of teaching his classmates has turned into a source of entertainment for many on Twitter. The interesting video has also wowed people and many can’t stop talking about the boy’s energetic way.

The video is posted with a simple caption in Hindi. When translated, it reads, “See the energy. ” The video opens to show a boy standing in front of a class with his back towards his clasmater. As the video progresses, he shares a word at the top of his voice and pauses for a few seconds for his classmates to repeat it.

Take a look at the video that may leave you smiling:

The video was posted just a few days ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 3,61,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also accumulated more than 14,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the interesting video.

“I can understand only kabutar and aari, I think gamla,” wrote a Twitter user. “Did the same when I was in village primary school,” shared another. “How’s the josh,” expressed a third. “Keep it up,” expressed a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?