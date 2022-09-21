Home / Trending / Kids learn Hindi grammar by singing an interesting song. Watch wholesome video

Kids learn Hindi grammar by singing an interesting song. Watch wholesome video

trending
Published on Sep 21, 2022 03:18 PM IST

The video of the kids learning Hindi grammar with the help of a song was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the kids singing a song while learning about Hindi grammar.(Twitter/@arpit_verma13)
The image, taken from the Twitter video, shows the kids singing a song while learning about Hindi grammar.(Twitter/@arpit_verma13)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Teachers often go beyond their scope of duty to do things that ensure that the kids get to learn in a better way. One such instance is captured in this wonderful video. It shows a group of students learning Hindi grammar in a musical way.

IAS officer Arpit Verma posted the video on his Twitter handle. “Amazing!! Watch how students learn Hindi grammar through a song and skit,” reads the translation of the caption that he shared originally in Hindi.

The video shows a few kids standing in front of the camera singing a song about different grammar rules of Hindi. Towards the end of the video, the teacher’s voice is also heard as she sings a few lines and then appreciates the performance. What is amusing in the video is that the tune they selected for the educational song is that of the popular patriotic song Aao Bachho Tumhe Dikhaye.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered close to 6,700 likes. The post has prompted people to share various comments.

“Nice class,” posted an Instagram user. “Teacher’s creativity [thumbs up]. Best way to learn something for a long time,” expressed another. “Very nice teaching method,” commented a third. “Amazing,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral video
twitter viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out