Kid’s pose for school’s yearbook sparks laughter, prompts wholesome thread

A post about how a kid posed during the photo day while getting their photographs clicked for the yearbook of school has left people chuckling. Not just that, the post has also sparked a wholesome thread on Twitter that may make your morning brighter.

Twitter user Dora Mila J posted the share on her personal Twitter handle about her niece. “My niece, Melody, came home talking about “you will see” when her mom asked how picture day went. Melody on picture day:” she wrote and shared an image that shows how the girl posted for her school’s yearbook picture.

While replying to her own post, Mila J also added, “Thanks everyone! Melody is 7 and this picture says it all. She knows who she is and I love her so much!”

Take a look at the share:

My niece, Melody, came home talking bout “you will see” when her mom asked how picture day went.



Melody on picture day: pic.twitter.com/TVMYT6wrqX — Dora Mila J (@MahaliaSBM) April 5, 2022

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly four lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Not just that, people are also tweeting different yearbook pictures while replying to the tweet. Just like this individual who wrote, “Lol no the kids are really different it’s something in the water. ” Along with the tweet, they also shared this image:

Lol no the kids are really different it’s something in the water. pic.twitter.com/fVgBGccyUZ — K E I S H (@MikeishaDache) April 6, 2022

“My son did the same thing. Then he tried selling copies to his uncles at my grandmother's 90th birthday party,” posted another.

My son did the same thing. Then he tried selling copies to his uncles at my grandmother's 90th birthday party. pic.twitter.com/xXPpL4pqc4 — Josh Got Boosted (@josh_koelker) April 6, 2022

Then there is this post that a parent shared:

This is how my daughter came out in hers 😅😅😅 wth pic.twitter.com/8rCPjcpJ06 — JO☯️ (@Joannskiii) April 6, 2022

“This was my school pic around the same age. She is clearly having a better day and life than I was,” expressed another and shared:

This was my school pic around the same age. She is clearly having a better day and life than I was 😂 pic.twitter.com/mC0jzOyMzV — Joe DeProspero (@JoeDeProspero) April 6, 2022

“We should all move in 2022 with this level of self-confidence and drip! Go Melody!” commented a Twitter user while reacting the Melody's picture. “AN ICON!! Mama has to buy thee biggest package of all possible sizes of these!!! This photo deserves to be on fridges, fireplace mantles and walls for decades!!” posted another.

What are your thoughts on the post and the thread it prompted?

