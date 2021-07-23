Kid’s tantrum on not being given a burger leaves people in splits. Watch

A video of a cute kid throwing tantrums for not getting a burger was shared online. The hilariously adorable clip has now gone viral. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you chuckling too.

In the video, the grumpy little boy is seen speaking with an individual, who is not visible in the frame and is likely recording the clip. The video shows the kid’s angry conversation with the person on not being given a burger. What makes the clip even more adorable is how at the end the boy angrily turns his face and goes away.

“Burger ke liye itni narazgi bhi theek nahi,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Burger ke liye itni narazgi bhi theek nahi😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/PqodpfjctJ — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) July 21, 2021

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 45,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also accumulated tons of comments. Many wrote how they would love to get a burger for the kid.

“Give him all the burgers please,” wrote a Twitter user. “So sweet, narazgi ka jawab nahi. Hope the boy got his burger,” shared another. “So cute! Wish I could get one for him,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video of the grumpy kid?

