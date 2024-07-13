Kim vs Khloe: Fashion police debates which Kardashian sister slayed on Day 2 of Ambani festivities

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian dressed up in traditional Indian clothes again for Day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities. The couple’s Shubh Ashirwad function is taking place today, a day after their lavish wedding in Mumbai. Kim and Khloe Kardashian for Day 2 of Ambani festivities.

For Day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities, Kim Kardashian opted for a heavily-embellished rose gold lehenga. She paired it with a diamond nath, a heavy diamond choker, earrings and maang tikka.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian stunned in a deep pink lehenga, accessorized with diamond jewellery and an Hermes bag.

Take a look at the video below:

The Kardashian sisters’ looks proved to be deeply polarizing. On Instagram, users debated which sister carried off the Indian look better.

“Finally found something worse than what the Padma Twins wore at the Hogwarts Ball,” wrote one Instagram user.

“How did Khloe eat up Kim on both days?” another asked.

“This is soooo bad ! Kim this isn’t cosplay,” a user wrote.

One person said: “Unpopular opinion: I feel they both look stunning.”

Both Kim and Khloe had worn lehengas for the Ambani wedding yesterday. Their looks drew unfavourable comparisons to Rakhi Sawant.

Meanwhile, several celebrity guests have begun arriving for Day 2 of the Ambani festivities. The list includes Karan Johar, Mary Kom, MS Dhoni, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Amitabh Bachchan and more. Besides Bollywood stars, many politicians, spiritual gurus and businessmen are expected to attend the Shubh Ashirwad today to bless the newlyweds.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza yesterday. The high-profile event was attended by several VIP guests, as will be the function today. Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, while Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant.