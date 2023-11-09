Kitten tries hard to protect Tom from Jerry while watching the show

A video of a kitten’s efforts to rescue Tom from Jerry while watching the cartoon The Tom and Jerry Show was shared on social media. The sweet clip has left people saying ‘aww’ and will likely have the same effect on you. The image shows a kitten watching the Tom and Jerry show. (Screengrab)

The clip is shared on X with a simple caption that reads, “Too immersed.” It opens to show a kitten lying on a bed with a table in front of it. The little one is watching the famous cartoon The Tom and Jerry Show. Soon, the scene playing on the device shows Jerry trying to outsmart Tom, and it instantly prompts a response from the cat. The kitten gives its all to try and help Tom get out of the sticky situation.

Take a look at the sweet and funny video here:

The video was posted on November 8. Since then, it has gone viral. Till now, the clip has collected close to 2.2 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the tweet has also gathered tons of comments from people.

How did X users react to this cat video?

“She's protecting her own,” posted an X user. “My favourite cartoon,” added another. “Bro protecting his homie,” joined a third. “I cannot express how much I love this,” shared a fourth. “This is too cute,” wrote a fifth. While some tagged others to show them the video, a few reacted with laughing out loud emoticons.

