Kitten’s reaction to seeing snow for the very first time is beyond adorable. Watch
An adorable black-furred feline is winning the hearts of many on the Internet because of its wholesome reaction to seeing snow for the very first time. Watching the cute clip may leave you gushing too.
Posted to Reddit on January 24, this recording is almost 15 seconds long. The caption shared alongside the post reads, "Kitten sees snow for the first time and tries to catch it".
The recording opens to a shot of a kitty standing outside on a wooden porch. The cat jumps and tries to catch little snowflakes falling upon it with its tiny paws. The furry feline does this until the very end of the recording.
Check out the cute clip here and get ready to say, “aww,” multiple times:
If watching that video left you with a massive smile on your face, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the aptly titled subreddit 'aww,' this post has captured netizens' attention. The recording currently has over 30,300 upvotes and has simultaneously accumulated many appreciative comments. Given the clip's high cuteness quotient, it is no surprise that these numbers are quickly rising.
Here's what Redditors had to say about the post. One person said, "Absolutely adorable".
Another individual wrote, "Take that! And that! And that!" trying to guess the feline's perspective over the whole ordeal. "He's trying to fight the winter away," read one comment under the share. To this, another Reddit user responded, "A noble cause".
What are your thoughts on this share?
