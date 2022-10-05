Kitty places paw on humans’ hands, netizens say ‘He’s in.’ Watch viral video

Pets, be they cats, dogs or any other creature, are quite supportive of what their humans do. And this continues to be the case no matter if the cute little munchkins understand what can be seen happening - or not! And that is pretty much what can be seen in this one video that has been shared on Instagram after being originally shared on TikTok. The video opens to show how to humans can be seen sitting and putting their hands together as if to make a plan and commit to it. The cat in the video can be seen looking intently and trying to grasp what is happening.

As the video draws to a close, one gets to see how the cat also puts its paw on the humans’ hands. And of course, this moment is way too cute for internet users to handle and many of them have said that the cat in fact signed up for whatever it is that the humans would up to. The video has been originally shared on the TikTok page that goes by @naigai111. The caption to this viral cat video reads, “One for all and all for one!”

Watch the cat video right here:

Posted on August 28, this video has already received more than 16 lakh likes on it and the numbers only keep going up.

“I could watch it a hundred times,” admitted an Instagram user. “I don’t know what it is but I am in,” wrote another individual, from the point of view of the feline. “And they robbed a bank,” hilariously commented a third.