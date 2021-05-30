Kitty’s warm floofy ‘bed’ may make you want to take a nap too. Watch

The videos available on the Internet bear witness to many snuggly moments between kitties and doggos. Now, this Reddit video featuring a sleepy fluffy doggo and a tiny kitten catching some snoozes definitely takes the cake. Shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, the video may leave you with a warm fuzzy feeling.

“I'll just sleep right here,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The recording starts with the tiny feline climbing up the doggo’s back who already seems to be in the doggo sleep paradise. The kitten then comfortable settled on the floofy and furry back to take a nap.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some seven hours ago, the video has amassed over 28,800 upvotes and many reactions. While some couldn’t stop gushing at the unmatchable cuteness in the clip, others showered the comments section with heart emojis and kisses. Many also pointed out that they wished for a similar floofy bed.

“Can't decide if I'd rather be the kitten that found a perfectly floofy warm bed, or the old doggo being visited by the cutest little kitten ever,” wrote a Reddit user. “’I’m just gonna take a nap on this sleepy cloud’,” commented another while channeling the sleepy kitty’s probable thoughts.

“OMG the kitten is so tiny AAAAAAAA I'm dying of this cuteness,” gushed a third. “If I fits, I sleeps,” declared a fourth on behalf of the feline.

What are your thoughts on this clip?