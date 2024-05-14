 KKR fan caught by police personnel after he tried to steal the match ball. Watch viral video | Trending - Hindustan Times
KKR fan caught by police personnel after he tried to steal the match ball. Watch viral video

ByVrinda Jain
May 14, 2024 01:01 PM IST

A video showing what happened between the police personnel and the fan was shared on X. Numerous people reacted pointed out the "rude behaviour" of the police.

A Kolkata Knight Riders fan who was attending the match live from the stadium faced the wrath of police personnel after the fan tried to keep the match ball. A video showing what happened between the police personnel and the fan was shared on X. Since being posted, numerous individuals reacted to it and pointed out the "rude behaviour" of the authorities.

Snapshot of the police personnel pushing the fan.
Snapshot of the police personnel pushing the fan.

The fan, who was donning the team's jersey, found himself in a heated confrontation with police personnel at a live match. At first, the fan tries to conceal the ball from the police, but his efforts prove futile as he is soon confronted by the authorities. As the police try to retrieve the ball from him, he resists, but the official snatches it from his hands. Later, the police official also pushes the fan. (Also Read: Akash Ambani catches fan's phone during IPL match, tosses it back after clicking selfie. Watch)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on X by the handle @mufaddal_vohra. It was posted on May 14. Since being posted, it has gained close to six lakh views. The share also has more than 6,700 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's doppelganger at IPL match shocks people, actress reacts to viral picture)

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "He wanted to make this match memorable, but the policeman has broken his dream."

A second said, "Rude behaviour from the security guy."

A third shared, "Oh man, fee for him. Man almost got away."

"Don't push him man, he did that in love of this beautiful game of cricket. He just wanted to have it as a memory. Why is security personnel so hard on him?" commented a fourth.

A fifth added, "I don't think that official should behave so rudely with this fan just for a ball."

A sixth posted, "So I don't understand the whole deal. It matches the ball; why does one have to return the ball? In the test, it's understood, but not in 1 day/T20; what if the ball hits something and changes shape?"

