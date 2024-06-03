Kolkata Knight Riders star Venkatesh Iyer marries Shruti Raghunathan: 'You're winning in life'

Star Kolkata Knight Riders batter Venkatesh Iyer tied the knot with Shruti Raghunathan in the presence of their respective family members and friends on Sunday after getting engaged in November last year. KKR star Venkatesh Iyer married Shruti Raghunathan. (X/@KKRiders)

KKR took it to X (formerly Twitter) and wished the all-rounder on this special day. "Congratulations Venkatesh & Shruti, you're winning in life." KKR wrote.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Take a look at the photos from Venkatesh Iyer's wedding:

In the recently concluded IPL, Venkatesh in the final match scored 52* in 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes, with a strike rate of 200.00 accelerating KKR's easy run chase of 114 runs and ending it within the first half of the innings itself.

Iyer has a fine record in the IPL playoffs with KKR. In the eliminator of 2021 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Iyer scored 26 runs in 30 balls, helping KKR win. In the qualifier second against Delhi Capitals (DC) and the final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Iyer scored 55 in 41 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes and a knock of 50 in 32 balls, with five fours and three sixes. However, KKR lost to CSK in the final by 27 runs.

In five knockout stage matches, Venkatesh Iyer scored 232 runs at an average of 77.33 and four fifties, with the best score of 55. Only CSK star Suresh Raina has scored more fifty-plus scores (a total of seven) in the IPL knockout stages.

In this IPL 2024 final, he has scored a match-winning 52* in 26 balls.

This is also Iyer's fourth-successive fifty-plus scores in IPL playoffs/knockouts, surpassing three by Lendl Simmons of Mumbai Indians (MI).

In this IPL season for KKR, Iyer scored 370 runs in 13 innings at an average of 46.25 and a strike rate of over 158, with four half-centuries and best score of 70.