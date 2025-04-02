Korean couple stunned as auto rickshaw drivers speak their language in Jaisalmer. Video

When foreigners travel to India, they rarely expect to hear locals speaking their language. However, a recent incident in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer left a Korean couple stunned when they encountered auto rickshaw drivers fluent in Korean. The unforgettable moment, captured in a viral video, has left the internet abuzz with surprise. A Korean couple was stunned when Jaisalmer auto drivers spoke fluent Korean.(Instagram/animuchx)

The start of an unlikely conversation

The couple, who are travel vloggers, had just stepped off a bus in Jaisalmer when they noticed a line of tuk-tuks, or battery-operated autos, waiting at the stand. As they marvelled at the sight, the man casually remarked in Korean, “These are all tuk-tuks.” What happened next took them completely by surprise. Instead of the expected Hindi or English greetings, the drivers greeted them with enthusiastic “hellos” in flawless Korean.

A surprising exchange

One of the drivers even asked in Korean, “Not as many Koreans come here as they used to. Why?” The couple, taken aback by the driver’s fluency, responded, “Yeah, why not?” The conversation continued, with the drivers explaining, “Yeah, not since long. It’s been a long time since we saw one.” Impressed by the drivers' language skills, the couple expressed their appreciation, saying, “We’ll really recommend this place.”

More surprises on the way

As they walked towards Jaisalmer’s famous “Golden City,” another tuk-tuk driver approached them, asking if they needed a ride – again in Korean. The couple politely declined, replying in Korean, “No, it’s okay, we are walking,” to which the driver responded in kind, showing his understanding of their language.



The heartwarming interaction was shared by Animuchx on Instagram . The video quickly went viral, amassing over 8.4 million views. The internet was flooded with reactions from users, many of whom were astonished at the unexpected encounter. One user wrote, “This is amazing! I never expected such fluent Korean in India,” while another commented, “Jaisalmer is truly special. What a great surprise for the couple!” Others were equally impressed, with comments like, “Wow, the drivers know Korean! So cool!” and “A beautiful connection between cultures. This is India at its best.”

As the video continues to gain traction, more people are sharing their thoughts, with comments pouring in such as, “I would love to visit just to experience this,” and “This is the kind of surprise that makes travel unforgettable.”