Korean family tries aloo poori in viral video, their reaction has internet talking

Indian cuisine's global popularity continues to soar, with traditional dishes like butter chicken and samosas remaining international favorites. However, as worldwide appreciation for Indian food grows, many are venturing beyond familiar options to discover lesser-known delights. A recently viral Instagram video perfectly captures this cultural exchange, showcasing an Indian man introducing his Korean family to the beloved aloo poori combination. The heartwarming clip offers a glimpse into the increasingly global appeal of Indian cuisine. A video of an Indian man sharing the iconic aloo poori with his curious Korean family is viral.(Instagram/@subtle_crazykorea)

In the video, the Indian man's sister-in-law expresses excitement and curiosity as a plate of crispy pooris is placed in front of her. Alongside, there’s a bowl of aloo matar, a classic potato and pea curry. She attempts to pronounce the names of the dishes, eager to explore the flavours. "Looks tasty," she says in Korean, clearly enthusiastic about the meal. Holding a poori in her hand, she looks momentarily puzzled and asks, “How do I eat this?” After taking a bite of both the poori and the aloo, she smiles and calls the combination "good."

Take a look at the video:

The heartwarming video ends with a humorous twist—though she initially devours five pooris, the sister-in-law then requests kimchi and rice, revealing her cultural preference. The clip quickly gained traction online, accumulating over 25 million views.

The comments section of the video is buzzing with reactions from food lovers. One viewer gushed, “Indian food means heaven food,” while another playfully wondered, “I wonder how poori will taste with kimchi.”

The way the Korean woman pronounces “poori” also caught attention, with a fan commenting, “I love the way she says poori.” Acknowledging the cultural differences, one user remarked, “Koreans can’t live without rice and kimchi,” while another added, “Kimchi is an emotion for Koreans, like dal chawal for us.”

A user wrote, “Indian food are the most delicious on this planet only if they go hygienic.”

