K-pop idol Aoora sets stage on fire with his dance to UP Wala Thumka. Watch

A South Korean artist has taken social media by storm for his incredible dance to the popular track UP Wala Thumka. Ever since this video was shared on Instagram, it has garnered significant attention. Many were left wowed by his performance. Aoora dancing to UP Wala Thumka. (Instagram/@Aoora)

The video opens to show the artist Aoora in a black kurta and pajama with a bright red dupatta tied around his waist. As the song UP Wala Thumka plays, he energetically grooves to it and also matches his steps and facial expressions to the beats of the song.

In the caption of the post, he wrote, "I love UP - Lucknow… Kanpur. Do you want to dance with me?"

This post was shared just a while back on Instagram. Since being uploaded, it has gone viral with more than two lakh likes. The share has also received numerous comments.

An individual wrote, "Very nice brother."

"Good dance," posted another.

A third shared, "Great dance Aoora."

Another jokingly wrote, "It's time for you to get an Aadhar card!"

A fifth shared, "Keep it up dear!"

A sixth commented, "Welcome to UP."

This isn't the first time that Aoora has made people turn their heads. Earlier, a video of him with other artists dancing to the Oo Antava and Kaavaalaa mashup went crazy viral. Their amazing dance won the hearts of many on social media.

