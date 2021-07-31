Krunal Pandya shares heartfelt post to celebrate nephew Agastya’s birthday. Watch

Cricketer Krunal Pandya recently took to Instagram to share a post to wish his nephew Agastya on his birthday. The little one, born on July 30 last year to cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor Natasa Stankovi , turned one-year-old this Friday. Uncle Pandya, to celebrate the occasion, posted the video showcasing precious moments with his nephew. Along with the clip, he also shared a heartfelt caption.

“You’ve changed all our lives over the last year, Agastya. Every moment with you is one that I’ll cherish. To see you grow gives me so much happiness. Happy birthday to my cute little baby! We love you so much,” Krunal Pandya wrote.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered more than 2.6 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments. Many wished little Pandya “Happy birthday.”

“Cutest,” wrote an Instagram user. “How sweet,” shared another. A few also reacted using with heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Krunal Pandya?