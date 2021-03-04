Kunal Kemmu getting impressed by his own singing is all of us who love to sing
Are you someone who loves to sing? And do you sometimes get surprised when you manage to hit all the tough notes of a song perfectly? And do you also pat yourself on the back when no one else is around to do so? Well, if that's a regular occurrence for you, this post shared by actor Kunal Kemmu will seem highly relatable to you.
A video shared by Kemmu on Instagram shows him singing Kailash Kher's song Saiyaan. If you've heard and enjoyed this track, you probably know it isn't an easy one to pull off. Kemmu, however, does a brilliant job and his rendition sounds beautiful. But it’s his reaction at the end of the video that's extremely interesting.
“Aur koi ho na ho end mae khud hi impress ho gaya,” Kemmu captioned his video using the hashtag #selfappreciation. Watch the video till the end to know what the caption is all about.
Shared about an hour ago, the clip has collected over 49,000 views and more than 23,000 likes - and still counting. People shared several reactions to the video.
“This was amazing,” expressed an individual. “Beautiful voice!” posted another. “The expression in the end though,” reacted a third.
What do you think of Kunal Kemmu’s share?
