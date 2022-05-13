‘Kya fayda’ trend takes over Twitter, people share hilarious posts

What trends on Twitter? This is tough question to answer even for someone who is using the platform for long. In other words, anything can go viral on Twitter and in the latest edition it is the ‘Kya fayda’ trend. Wondering what it is all about? Under this trend people are sharing how learning something has been useless - but of course in a hilarious way. There is a chance that the posts may leave you laughing out loud. Also, you may end up relating to some or all of them.

Under this trend ‘Kya fayda’ which when loosely translated to English means, “What’s the use,” people are talking about their skills that they think are useless and also sharing the reasons for it.

Let’s start with a post by a Twitter user who aptly pointed out the pointlessness of having good handwriting. “Kya fayeda achi handwriting hone ka jab kaam toh laptop par hi karna hai!,” they wrote. When translated it means, “What’s the use of having a good handwriting when you have to work on the laptop.”

Did that post make you chuckle? If you’re nodding your head in agreement then wait till you see some more posts that people shared on Twitter.

What will you share under this trend?

