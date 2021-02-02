Kylie Jenner shares adorable video on Stormi's third birthday
American reality TV star Kylie Jenner on Monday shared a super adorable clip of her daughter Stormi Webster on her third birthday.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star hopped on to Instagram to share a sweet video of her tiny tot and her growth years.
As the clip starts, it shows the little one playing with her mom's face. The video also shows Kylie touching Stormi's little feet.
The video chronicles some fun and candid moments of Stormi as she smiles and plays with her mom and siblings. From beaches to birthday parties, the video shows some candid and fun moments of the birthday girl.
Jenner captioned the video as, "3 years of Stormi."
The 23-year-old star also shared another video of her little angel, and penned a thank you note. She noted in the caption, "Thank you, God, for sending this little soul to me. Crying today because i can't stop the time. it's all the little things I'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty. "
Jenner then added in the birthday note, "But on the other side, I'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl I know you will be and all the amazing things I know you will do. Happy birthday to my baby forever!
