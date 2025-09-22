Lamborghini crashes on Mumbai Coastal Road, Gautam Singhania asks: ‘What’s wrong with these cars?’

A video of a speeding Lamborghini losing control and ramming into the divider on the southbound carriageway of the Coastal Road has gone viral on social media. The luxury sports car’s front end was left mangled after the crash, though no injuries were reported. Gautam Singhania posted a Lamborghini crash clip from Mumbai’s Coastal Road.(Instagram/gautamsinghania99)

The clip was posted on Instagram by Gautam Singhania, Managing Director of the Raymond Group. He captioned it, “Another day, another Lamborghini mishap. This time on Mumbai’s Coastal Road at 9:15AM this morning. Do these cars even have traction control? From catching fire to losing grip, what’s going on with Lamborghini?”

The text overlayed on the clip shared by Singhania reads, “Their cars not only catch fire, they don’t have grip as well. What’s wrong with these cars?”

Take a look here at the clip:

His post has sparked discussions online about the reliability and safety of high-end supercars on Indian roads.

Driver identified, police speak

According to Worli police, the driver has been identified as 52-year-old Atish Shah, a resident of Nepean Sea Road. He was driving towards Colaba when the car suddenly skidded, slammed into the barricade and came to a halt.

“The car skidded after which Shah lost control and crashed. He was not reported injured,” said senior police inspector Arvind Patil.

Officials have requested the Regional Transport Office to conduct a mechanical inspection of the vehicle.

Previous incidents on the same stretch

This accident is not the first involving a Lamborghini on the Coastal Road. On 25 December 2024, another model of the Italian supercar caught fire on the very same stretch. Flames engulfed the vehicle before fire brigade personnel brought the blaze under control in 45 minutes. Fortunately, no one was injured in that incident either.