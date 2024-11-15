Lawyer rants against junior’s decision to login late after working overtime

A lawyer’s rant against her junior’s work timings has sparked an online discussion on workplace practices. The advocate shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message from her Gen Z junior, who said he would login late the next day because he worked late. She criticised the employee by saying, “Today’s kids are something else,” adding that the text left her “speechless.” The image shows a part of a WhatsApp message by a junior that prompted a rant by his senior lawyer. (X/@AyushiiDoshiii, Unsplash/@Mitchell Luo)

“I can’t believe my junior sent me this. Today’s kids are something else. He stayed late, so now he’s going to show up late to the office to "make up" for it. What a move! I am speechless mahn,” Ayushi Doshi wrote.

A barrage of criticism:

Her post quickly captured the attention of social media users, who criticised her, claiming that she was fostering a “toxic” work culture. Some also supported the junior, saying he was right to login late.

Ayushi Doshi on the backlash:

In a follow-up post, she added more context and addressed the criticism she was facing. “To everyone commenting, let me clarify the situation. He was given a 3 deadline to complete a task that usually requires at least one full day of work. His working hours were from 10 AM to 7 PM, but if he wasn't able to finish within that time frame, he had to put in an barely 1.5 hours to complete the task. The issue is that he’s losing valuable time by being on his phone instead of staying focused on the work. When there’s a deadline to meet, sometimes a bit of extra time is necessary to get everything done!” she wrote.

(HT.com has reached out to her for a comment and this story will be updated when she replies.)

Social media reactions:

An individual wrote, “Maybe he's trying to make sure he's as productive as possible without burning out. Younger employees sometimes bring a refreshing perspective on how to maintain efficiency without compromising their well-being!”

Another added, “Our profession has made this toxic exploitation the norm and widely accepted. However, there is nothing wrong in what your junior is expecting. You pay him for the hours he puts in, not for the draft. If his hours don't qualify as good enough, then YOU hired the wrong junior.”

A third joined, “Office timing should not conflict with personal timings. He is right here and deserves this compensation.” A fourth commented, “This is how things should be.”

