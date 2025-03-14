Leaning out of moving train for photos, 35-year-old tourist sustain critical injuries

A Chinese tourist in Sri Lanka was critically injured after she leaned out of a moving train to take photos and hit her head against a tunnel wall. The incident took place on March 9 on the Nanu Oya–Badulla route, reported the South China Morning Post. The incident took place in Sri Lanka on March 9.(Representational Image/Pexel)

The 35-year-old woman sustained serious head and leg injuries and was rushed to Haputale Regional Hospital before being transferred to two other hospitals for specialised treatment. Reportedly, she remains in critical condition.

In response to the incident, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka issued a notice on March 10, urging tourists to “stay away from train doors and do not lean out of train for photos.” The embassy also advised visitors to avoid playing near railway tracks.

Tourist dies

While this tourist survived, a similar accident in February had a fatal outcome when a 53-year-old Russian tourist died after falling from a train while attempting to take a photo.

The latest incident has sparked a wave of reactions online. “Do not copy them. Daredevil behaviour might look good but is really dangerous,” one social media user warned. Another added, “Losing your life over a photo is not worth it.”

A third person reflected on their own experience, saying, “I once tried to lean out of a moving train for a once-in-a-lifetime shot, but now I think of that moment, I feel scared. What do we travel for? A photo or real experience of the world?”

According to SCMP, Krish, a local tour guide, told the Chinese news outlet Hongxing News that many injuries and deaths have occurred due to similar risky behaviour. He advised tourists to opt for a slow train called Calypso, which is specifically designed for travellers who want to take photos safely.