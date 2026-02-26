Leave cancelled at airport, employee still flies to Vietnam: ‘Bhaad me gayi company’

A video, purportedly shared by a Gen Z employee, has gone viral on social media and sparked a discussion on toxic workplaces, work-life balance and more. The video shows an employee named Simran saying her leave was cancelled by her boss at the last minute. One employee refused to change her travel plans after her leave was cancelled last minute.

Simran said she had informed her manager of her travel plans weeks in advance. Despite this, her manager told her at the last minute that her leave had to be cancelled due to an urgent project requirement.

Simran, who was already at the airport when she received the message, refused to cancel her travel plans. In the now-viral video, she said that she had informed her boss in mid-December that she would be going on a holiday in February. In spite of this, on February 19, as she prepared to board her flight to Vietnam, Simran was told that her leave had been cancelled.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

Gen Z employee’s viral response The Gen Z employee called out her manager for his last-minute demands, noting that she would have carried her laptop to Vietnam had she been informed even that morning.

“Main issliye kamaati hun taaki main ghoom sakun… (I earn so I can travel),” she said.

She topped that off by saying that she would not cancel her holiday and check her work laptop only after returning to India. “What is the maximum he can do? Escalate the issue? Let him escalate, I will look for a new job,” she said.

“Main toh aa gayi hun airport pe. Main toh jaa rahi hun. Ab mujhe ghanta farak nahi padta. Jo hoga ab main dekhungi 10 din baad… tab main apna laptop kholungi (I’ve reached the airport and I’m going on my holiday. I don’t care what happens. Now I’ll check my laptop once I’m back after 10 days),” she continued.

“Bhaad mein gaya project, bhaad mein gayi company (To hell with the project, to hell with the company),” said Simran. (Also read: Employee claims company discontinued sick leave, internet says 'red flag'’)