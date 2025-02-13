Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Life in Mumbai is brutal’: Doctor’s post on diabetic patient’s gruelling routine sparks debate

BySimran Singh
Feb 13, 2025 04:02 PM IST

A doctor’s account of a diabetic patient struggling with Mumbai’s gruelling commute has ignited a discussion about the city’s impact on quality of life. 

Mumbai is often hailed as the city of dreams, but for many, it is also a city of relentless struggle. A recent social media post by a diabetologist, Dr. Rahul Baxi has sparked a conversation about the toll the city's lifestyle takes on its residents.

The man was struggling with uncontrolled diabetes.(Representational Image/ANI)
The man was struggling with uncontrolled diabetes.(Representational Image/ANI)

Dr. Baxi shared the story of a patient whose uncontrolled diabetes was worsened by an exhausting daily routine. “Saw a gentleman with diabetes (not under control) yesterday. Stays in Vasai, works in a bank at Sion. Leaves home at 6:30 am, reaches by 10 pm,” he wrote.

Also read: Man suffers heart attack at train station, gets revived, wakes up saying, ‘need to rush to work’

He initially planned to advise the patient to get 7-8 hours of sleep to help manage his diabetes but then realised the impracticality of it. “Was about to tell him that it’s essential to sleep for 7-8 hours as it will help control diabetes. Then realized that he’s at home only for 8 hrs 30 mins. Has a family too,” he added.

Take a look at the post:

His post struck a chord with many who face similar struggles. Many took to the comments section to share their stories. One user commented, “Life in Mumbai is brutal. It is a place everyone should live once but only as a bachelor. Unless you have parents who bought a flat in South Mumbai or in Bandra/Andheri, leave Mumbai before you get married.”

Also read: CEO locks office doors, forces latecomers to wait outside before lecture on punctuality: ‘Felt so ridiculous’

Another shared his personal experience: “I stayed in Ghatkopar for a month at the start of my career… life is tough for regular people. I said no way I am here anymore.”

Others highlighted the steep cost of living. “I shared a 2BHK with 4 other friends in Powai. Office was in Powai, and I would leave Powai only when it was absolutely required. It was my island with restricted border control. The rent back in 2011 was 55K a month.”

Also read: Employee worked 14-hour days to bag 7 crore promotion, now his wife wants a divorce

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On