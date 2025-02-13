‘Life in Mumbai is brutal’: Doctor’s post on diabetic patient’s gruelling routine sparks debate

Mumbai is often hailed as the city of dreams, but for many, it is also a city of relentless struggle. A recent social media post by a diabetologist, Dr. Rahul Baxi has sparked a conversation about the toll the city's lifestyle takes on its residents. The man was struggling with uncontrolled diabetes.(Representational Image/ANI)

Dr. Baxi shared the story of a patient whose uncontrolled diabetes was worsened by an exhausting daily routine. “Saw a gentleman with diabetes (not under control) yesterday. Stays in Vasai, works in a bank at Sion. Leaves home at 6:30 am, reaches by 10 pm,” he wrote.

He initially planned to advise the patient to get 7-8 hours of sleep to help manage his diabetes but then realised the impracticality of it. “Was about to tell him that it’s essential to sleep for 7-8 hours as it will help control diabetes. Then realized that he’s at home only for 8 hrs 30 mins. Has a family too,” he added.

Take a look at the post:

His post struck a chord with many who face similar struggles. Many took to the comments section to share their stories. One user commented, “Life in Mumbai is brutal. It is a place everyone should live once but only as a bachelor. Unless you have parents who bought a flat in South Mumbai or in Bandra/Andheri, leave Mumbai before you get married.”

Another shared his personal experience: “I stayed in Ghatkopar for a month at the start of my career… life is tough for regular people. I said no way I am here anymore.”

Others highlighted the steep cost of living. “I shared a 2BHK with 4 other friends in Powai. Office was in Powai, and I would leave Powai only when it was absolutely required. It was my island with restricted border control. The rent back in 2011 was 55K a month.”

