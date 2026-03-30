Lifeofpujaa row explained: Pujarini Pradhan hits back at accusations of being industry plant

Pujarini Pradhan has hit back at accusations of being an “industry plant” and a “social media construct” in a video shared this morning. Pujarini is the woman behind the hugely popular ‘@lifeofpujaa’ Instagram account, which has come under public scrutiny over the last few days. Pujarini Pradhan hits back at critics questioning her authenticity (Instagram/@lifeofpujaa)

It would be impossible to write about her clarification without going into details of the controversy surrounding her and her Instagram content. Read on for some context on the row.

Who is ‘lifeofpujaa’? @lifeofpujaa is an Instagram account run by Pujarini Pradhan, a content creator from a rural village in West Bengal. Pujarini has more than 6.7 lakh followers on Instagram, where she shares short videos about daily life, literature, culture, feminism and personal reflections from her household.

Her style is noted for being unpolished and ‘rough’, distinct from highly-curated and glossy influencer videos that are popular on Instagram. Most of her videos are filmed inside her simple village house, where stacks of books share space with basic furniture and kitchen utensils.

What is the controversy surrounding lifeofpujaa? Earlier this month, several other influencer and social media commentators began publicly questioning Pujarini’s authenticity and background.

They suggested possible contradictions between her presented lifestyle and previous photos, insinuating she was being “managed” or scripted. These critiques claimed the Puja might not genuinely be from the modest circumstances she portrays. They also implied that her content was intentionally framed as ‘rural’ to generate engagement.

Words like “industry plant” and “social media construct” was bandied about to suggest that Pujarini Pradhan was not operating alone but instead had an entire team to shoot and edit her videos and manage her professional engagements.

Pujarini Pradhan hits back Pujarini hit back at these accusations, saying she never hid the fact that she was represented by an agency. The West Bengal-based content creator gave a short history of her professional trajectory while hitting back at critics, saying they only wanted to see misery in her videos and had a problem with her airing her opinions.

(Also read: Chhattisgarh’s viral ‘YouTube Village’ is turning content into cash and change, one video at a time)

“The first agency I worked with was in November. That agency never helped me shoot or edit my videos, that was all me,” she said.

Pujarini parted ways with the agency when she realised they were scamming her. She said that the agency paid her ₹60,000 for two videos, out of which she had to give back 20% as commission. She later realised that the agency had been paid ₹2 lakh for the videos, and had managed to shortchange her.

“I was getting scammed,” she said. “On 19th January, I pushed out a Reel saying I was doing everything alone, because that was the truth.”

“On 27th January, I started working with another agency, which is my current agency. My brand deals became consistent after I signed up with this agency. Before this, I never knew that money could come in so consistently in this field,” Pujarini added.