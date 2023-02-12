Lightning strikes Brazil's Christ the Redeemer statue, Netizens stunned

Some events in nature, when captured on camera, can leave a person speechless and astonished. In one such incident, stunning images were captured when lightning recently hit Brazil's famous Christ the Redeemer statue.

As soon as the images were shared on social media, it made the headlines and left the netizens mesmerised. The incident is reported to have occurred on February 10. The stunning images of lightning striking the head of the statue was shared by a Twitter user @Rainmaker1973 and was clicked by Fernando Braga.

The photo of the lightning appeared nothing less than a godly scene. It gave an impression as if the 'God' is showing some 'supernatural power'. However, this phenomenon is normal in this place but what makes it significant is that somebody was able to capture it in the camera. Since the image has been posted, it has garnered over 21.5 million views, over two lakh likes and has been retweeted over 23,000 times.

Netizens have flocked to the comment box with the expressions and adjectives like wow, stunning and mesmerising. A user wrote, "At this point Zeus or Thor. Jokes apart, this is a quite recurrent event, being the highest point, it's just the luck of having someone doing photography at the right time." Another wrote, "What a shot! Thanks for sharing."

Read here: New York-bound Delta Airlines flight makes emergency landing after flames spotted

Rio de Janeiro is a seaside city in Brazil, famous for its Copacabana and Ipanema beaches, and the Christ the Redeemer statue atop Mount Corcovado. The statue is visited by nearly two million people every year. In 2014, the statue was hit by lightning damaging its thumb, the report added.