Lions snuggle in the middle of the road, blocks road in Tanzania. Watch

If you are someone who enjoys watching wildlife and animal videos, you have come to the right place. The internet is filled with an ample amount of videos that showcase the life of various animals. And a recent video that shows lions snuggling in the middle of the road has gone viral on the internet. In a video uploaded by Twitter user @buitengebieden you can see the same.

Two lions can be seen lounging and cuddling in the midst of a muddy path. There are also a few jeeps carrying tourists on a safari. It was clear that the vehicles couldn't proceed forward. After a little interval, a third lion soon joined them and cuddled with the other two. As per the Twitter user, the video was shot in Tanzania. The post's caption read, "Roadblock in Tanzania."

Take a look at the lions snuggling in the middle of the road here:

This video was shared just a few hours ago; since then, it has been viewed 12 million times. The video also has 556,000 likes and several comments. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "Proof that all cats are the same at heart. My cat does this right at the top of the stairs or right in a doorway." Another user added, "I'd get out and attempt my natural ability to connect with animals. No matter how intense, that is the perfect opportunity because their tails show enjoyment/ playfulness/ relaxation and spryness." A third person said, "Humans have roadblocked the lions not otherwise."