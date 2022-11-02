Home / Trending / Lions snuggle in the middle of the road, blocks road in Tanzania. Watch

Lions snuggle in the middle of the road, blocks road in Tanzania. Watch

trending
Published on Nov 02, 2022 09:37 AM IST

Three lions can be seen snuggling in the middle of the road as tourist try to cross the area.

Lions in the middle of the road.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)
Lions in the middle of the road.(Twitter/@buitengebieden)
ByVrinda Jain

If you are someone who enjoys watching wildlife and animal videos, you have come to the right place. The internet is filled with an ample amount of videos that showcase the life of various animals. And a recent video that shows lions snuggling in the middle of the road has gone viral on the internet. In a video uploaded by Twitter user @buitengebieden you can see the same.

Two lions can be seen lounging and cuddling in the midst of a muddy path. There are also a few jeeps carrying tourists on a safari. It was clear that the vehicles couldn't proceed forward. After a little interval, a third lion soon joined them and cuddled with the other two. As per the Twitter user, the video was shot in Tanzania. The post's caption read, "Roadblock in Tanzania."

Take a look at the lions snuggling in the middle of the road here:

This video was shared just a few hours ago; since then, it has been viewed 12 million times. The video also has 556,000 likes and several comments. One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "Proof that all cats are the same at heart. My cat does this right at the top of the stairs or right in a doorway." Another user added, "I'd get out and attempt my natural ability to connect with animals. No matter how intense, that is the perfect opportunity because their tails show enjoyment/ playfulness/ relaxation and spryness." A third person said, "Humans have roadblocked the lions not otherwise."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lions twitter viral + 1 more
lions twitter viral

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out