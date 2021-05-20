Lisa Kudrow struggles to work out during the pandemic. Can you relate?

As conversations about the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Reunion spur up, Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe on the show, took to Instagram to post a video of herself that may leave you in splits. If you are someone who is struggling to work out during the pandemic, you will surely relate to her.

Kudrow begins the video by saying that she is really excited for the coronavirus pandemic to end but it’s just that she would actually have to “make an effort”. She smiles and turns the camera towards her jogging shoes, and stops the video right after she ends up laughing. Watch her in her element:





The video, posted on May 12, blew up on the Internet with over 46,00,000 views and 7,600 comments. While most of the people gushed over the actress, others kept laughing and said that they related to her. One of the comments jokingly reads, "You look so motivated!" Another says, "Same Lisa, same!"

Isn’t it great to know we're all in the same boat?

The F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Reunion will be aired on May 27, on HBO Max. It has been named "The One Where They Get Back Together". Are you excited to watch it?



