Little boy can’t control his joy when he sees his new bicycle on his birthday

Childhood is one of the most memorable times of a person’s life. For kids, little things such as a bicycle mean a lot as they make memories with them. Children get so excited when they receive a gift on their birthday and their joy is so pure and wholesome to see. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a boy’s reaction on getting a bicycle on his birthday. The video will make you go aww as it is so adorable.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Correspondent. The clip shows a young boy being gifted a new bicycle on his birthday. The video begins with the boy who has got his eyes covered by someone. When he sees the bicycle that is decorated with balloons, he just can’t control his excitement and starts screaming in joy. The video was posted one day ago and it has received more than 23,000 views so far.

“A boy and his bicycle. Happy birthday little man! Go out and have a great summer!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 1,200 likes. It also prompted netizens to post several comments as they expressed themselves using heart and clapping emojis.

“Happy birthday amazing guy,” commented an Instagram user. “Precious little guy!! So happy!!” wrote another. “Pure appreciative joy!” said a third.