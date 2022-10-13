Little boy gets emotional after seeing a video of him and dad. Watch heartwarming clip

A video showing a sweet moment between a dad and his kid is leaving people emotional. Shared on Instagram, the wonderful video shows the boy’s reaction to watching a clip of him with his father. There is a chance that the sweet video will melt your heart into a puddle.

The video was originally posted by an Instagram user Aja. The clip, however, captured people’s attention after being re-shared by an Instagram page. “Aww, it hit little man right in the feels,” they wrote and shared the video.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 1.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received nearly 16,000 likes and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“This little guy is going to bring lots of love and compassion to those around him,” posted an Instagram user. “This is absolutely precious! That sweet baby loves his daddy,” expressed another. “Be still my heart,” commented a third. “When he moves his arm across his shoulder,” wrote a fourth.