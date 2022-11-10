Little girl's adorable dance for her school function goes viral. Watch

School functions truly feel like a fest for the students. Many excited children turn up to attend these functions, and some even prepare dances, performances, and magic shows and showcase their talent in front of others. Recently, a video of a little girl dancing at her school's Diwali function has gone viral. In the short clip, the girl is standing in her school uniform in front of a huge crowd. She is dancing on Mera Balma Bada Sayana. As she is dancing, the students and teachers cheer her on and clap for her.

Take a look at the little girl dancing at her school function here:

Twitter user shared this video @Gulzar_sahab. Since being shared, it has been viewed 73,000 times and has close to 5500 likes and several comments as well. One person in the video's comments wrote, "Wow...amazing dance by the little baby. " A second person said, "See the encouragement in her dance performance. " A third person added, "This is such a nice video. Wishing all the best to this little girl." "She dances so well," said a fourth. Some other users have said that the girl looks very cute, and some have reacted using heart emojis.