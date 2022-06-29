Little girls dance to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor’s Nagada Nagada. Watch

Little kids and their talents simply know no bounds. And with the help of social media, one can get to see and know of several little kids whose talents exceed all expectations. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram shows two little girls whose talents have been winning hearts all over the social media platform. The adorable girls can be seen wearing salwar suits and acing the dance moves to the song Nagada Nagada from the movie Jab We Met.

Released in the year 2007, this song was performed by Javed Ali and Sonu Nigam. The song was picturised on actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor. And several years later, the song continues to be a big hit and a go-to for several people who love to dance, just like these two little girls who happen to be sisters. In the caption to this dance video, both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Imtiaz Ali have been tagged.

Watch it below:

The video has been posted on June 15 and has received over 16,500 likes on it so far. It has also received many praises.

“Upcoming superstar, hundred percent sure,” commented an Instagram user. “Both super cute, as usual the elder is a little mature and the younger is naughty,”posted another. “Their outfits are really beautiful, both are looking super cute,” complimented a third.